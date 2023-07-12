Christopher Eubanks holds his hands in a heart shape after a defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles quarterfinal at Wimbledon. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Christopher Eubanks' underdog run at Wimbledon ended on Wednesday with a five-set defeat against top-ranked player Daniil Medvedev

Why it matters: The Atlanta native entered the top tennis tournament ranked No. 43 in the world and battled his way to the quarterfinals against third seed Medvedev.

Eubanks, 27, was the last U.S. man left competing in the men's single division of the top tennis tournament, and the player's charisma and backstory — he entered the tournament with a 2-8 career record at the majors, the Associated Press notes — gave a large American audience someone to root for.

Details: Eubanks dominated much of the match's first three sets and was just a few points short of victory before Medvedev bounced back in the fourth set.

Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz will play each other Friday, the BBC reports.

Zoom in: Eubanks walked off Court 1 to a standing ovation and raised his hands in the shape of a heart toward the crowd.

What's next: Eubanks is scheduled to play in the Atlanta Open later this month. The event runs from July 22-30 at Atlantic Station.