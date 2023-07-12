Christopher Eubanks' Wimbledon run ends
Christopher Eubanks' underdog run at Wimbledon ended on Wednesday with a five-set defeat against top-ranked player Daniil Medvedev
Why it matters: The Atlanta native entered the top tennis tournament ranked No. 43 in the world and battled his way to the quarterfinals against third seed Medvedev.
- Eubanks, 27, was the last U.S. man left competing in the men's single division of the top tennis tournament, and the player's charisma and backstory — he entered the tournament with a 2-8 career record at the majors, the Associated Press notes — gave a large American audience someone to root for.
Details: Eubanks dominated much of the match's first three sets and was just a few points short of victory before Medvedev bounced back in the fourth set.
- Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz will play each other Friday, the BBC reports.
Zoom in: Eubanks walked off Court 1 to a standing ovation and raised his hands in the shape of a heart toward the crowd.
What's next: Eubanks is scheduled to play in the Atlanta Open later this month. The event runs from July 22-30 at Atlantic Station.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.