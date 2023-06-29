Fanplex's next chapter could be affordable housing

Share on email (opens in new window)

Where have all the good times gone? Photo: Thomas Wheatley/Axios

Fanplex, the publicly funded family fun zone that quickly became a money pit, finally has a long-term plan: more than 300 affordable housing units to serve the fast-gentrifying community.

Why it matters: Opportunities for affordable housing are rare in Summerhill, where the average home value is $467,000, per Zillow.

Aside from hosting the occasional community event or voters on Election Day, the short-lived Fanplex building has mostly sat empty since closing in early 2004.

Yes, but: Plans and ideas — leasing the space to the Fulton district attorney, creating a diversion center for the city's unhoused population — have come and gone for the 2-acre property on Hank Aaron Drive across the street from Center Parc Stadium.

Kerry Stewart of the Atlanta-Fulton County Recreation Authority, which oversees Fanplex, told an Atlanta City Council committee during a Tuesday briefing that there's no timeline for development.

Details: If the authority decides to move forward with developing the lot into housing, an AFCRA spokesperson told Axios, officials think the property could accommodate up to approximately 308 units.

A 2022 authority study obtained by Axios saw the potential to build eight levels of residential units over one floor of retail with roughly 450 parking spots.

Of note: The property has a front-row seat to MARTA's bus-rapid transit line currently under construction.

Done right, Atlanta City Councilmember Jason Dozier told Axios, the Fanplex site could set a standard for other projects tying together public transit and affordable housing.

Catch up quick: The authority, which also manages the Zoo Atlanta parking deck and State Farm Arena, built Fanplex in 2002 for the cool price of $2.5 million.

At the time, supporters called the center — it offered event space, putt-putt and plenty of "family friendly nonviolent video games," according to the AJC in 2003 — a more accessible entertainment center for southside residents.

But the center couldn't draw enough visitors to break even, even on Braves game days. Two years after opening the doors, officials shut off the lights.

What they're saying: John Helton, the president of the Organized Neighbors of Summerhill, told Axios the community would likely support the affordable housing proposal.

The key, he said, was making sure the development was well-designed, -constructed and -managed.

Helton, Dozier and Councilmember Jason Winston, who represents the area, told Axios they hope residents could still use whatever's built for community purposes like meetings, voting or senior activities.

What's next: The authority has no timeline or specific design. Stay tuned.