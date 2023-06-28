Beltline's $25 million grant paves the way to Lindbergh

A solution is in sight for one of the Beltline's trickiest knots — a quirky collision of bike paths, transit tracks and one of the Southeast's busiest interstates in northeast Atlanta.

Driving the news: Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and Congresswoman Nikema Williams, all Democrats, yesterday announced they'd secured a $25 million grant to construct the Northeast Trail to Lindbergh.

Why it matters: The crucial link will connect the Beltline to MARTA rail and two other trail systems, creating more access for people to explore the metro.

Zoom in: The grant will help build a 2.2-mile segment from where the Northeast Trail ends near I-85 to Lindbergh. The link — the total project cost is $71 million — will include connectors to the Confluence Trail and Path 400.

State of play: The Northeast Trail starts in Piedmont Park and heads north past the Ansley Park Golf Course and the Piedmont Heights neighborhood.

Crews are still pouring concrete north of the golf course to link the trail to the Armour Yard area. The stretch behind Ansley Mall is closed for construction.

What's next: The segment's design is 60% done, Beltline officials say, and work could begin in early 2025. They're holding a July 27 meeting to update the community on the project.

Flashback: In November 2021, the Beltline received a $16.5 million RAISE grant to help build the Southside Trail from Capitol View to Glenwood Park.