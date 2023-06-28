Beltline's $25 million grant paves the way to Lindbergh
A solution is in sight for one of the Beltline's trickiest knots — a quirky collision of bike paths, transit tracks and one of the Southeast's busiest interstates in northeast Atlanta.
Driving the news: Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and Congresswoman Nikema Williams, all Democrats, yesterday announced they'd secured a $25 million grant to construct the Northeast Trail to Lindbergh.
Why it matters: The crucial link will connect the Beltline to MARTA rail and two other trail systems, creating more access for people to explore the metro.
Zoom in: The grant will help build a 2.2-mile segment from where the Northeast Trail ends near I-85 to Lindbergh. The link — the total project cost is $71 million — will include connectors to the Confluence Trail and Path 400.
State of play: The Northeast Trail starts in Piedmont Park and heads north past the Ansley Park Golf Course and the Piedmont Heights neighborhood.
- Crews are still pouring concrete north of the golf course to link the trail to the Armour Yard area. The stretch behind Ansley Mall is closed for construction.
What's next: The segment's design is 60% done, Beltline officials say, and work could begin in early 2025. They're holding a July 27 meeting to update the community on the project.
Flashback: In November 2021, the Beltline received a $16.5 million RAISE grant to help build the Southside Trail from Capitol View to Glenwood Park.
- Crews recently closed segments of the project area to build the trail.
