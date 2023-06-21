Activists who oppose Atlanta's planned public safety training center are accusing the city of stalling the process to call for a referendum on the project.

Driving the news: A lawsuit filed Monday urges the city clerk to approve the petition. The approval is needed in order for activists to begin collecting the signatures required to put the question on the November ballot.

Paul Glaze, a spokesperson for the Vote to Stop Cop City coalition, tells Axios that the clerk rejected the petition again Tuesday "with another minute, arbitrary objection."

That rejection followed one issued last week because the petition form did not include a line where witnesses verify a signature's validity, Glaze says.

Glaze tells Axios the coalition's lawyers are reviewing the clerk's reasons for the latest rejection.

What they're saying: Mariah Parker, who on June 7 submitted the original petition, said in a press release that the activists aren't asking the city clerk to do "anything more or less than the legal minimum."

"Approve the petition form, and let us go about the people's work," she said.

The other side: Vanessa Waldon, the interim city clerk, did not respond to a request for comment.

Of note: City spokesperson Bryan Thomas tells Axios that Mayor Andre Dickens and his administration have "no involvement in the approval process."

The big picture: If the petition is approved, organizers will have 60 days to collect the signatures of about 70,000 people, or 15% of registered voters who were eligible to cast ballots in the previous election.

If they meet that threshold, the Atlanta City Council will vote to put the referendum on the ballot on Nov. 7.

The organization said Tuesday that more than 80 residents have volunteered to serve as "neighborhood captains" and about 3,000 have signed up to be notified when the petition becomes available.

Catch up quick: Several groups opposed to the training center announced their plans to put the question to voters after the City Council earlier this month approved $67 million in public funding toward the $90 million project.

The Atlanta Police Foundation has pledged to raise the rest of the necessary money.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to say Mariah Parker's statement was directed at the city clerk (not activists).