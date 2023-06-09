Georgia's higher-than-average skin cancer rate
Skin cancer rates in Georgia are higher than the national average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Why it matters: Experts consistently say that the biggest factor in lowering melanoma rates is managing sun exposure and applying (then reapplying!) sunscreen.
Driving the news: In 2019, 25 cases of melanomas of the skin were reported per 100,000 Georgians — and 203 Georgians died from it. The national rate in 2019 was about 23 cases.
What's happening: There are multiple factors behind melanoma, says Wentao Li, a University of Georgia professor who studies how carcinogens, including UV rays, alter and damage DNA — and cause cancer.
- In the South, the sun is simply stronger, he said. People's interest in outdoor activities also contributes to more cases.
- Better education about sun protection is needed, he told Axios.
- "Many people enjoy the sunlight, but I don't think they are all aware of this potential risk of skin cancer," he said.
By the numbers: Li said the state's racial breakdown — 51% white — makes a difference. People with light skin pigmentation are more vulnerable.
- 97% percent of melanoma cases in Georgia in 2019 were among white people.
Yes, but: Death rates among people of color are higher, partially because cases are harder to detect early, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
Between the lines: The general advice that you should get a "protective" base tan before a beach vacation is not accurate, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum reports.
- A suntan provides an SPF of less than 4 and still "increases your likelihood of developing not only skin cancer but also wrinkles [and] brown spots," dermatologist Nazanin Saedi told Axios.
Flashback: Melanoma case totals in the U.S. and Georgia are up compared to 1999 data, but Li attributes that in part to vast improvements in early detection technology.
- "That does not mean 20 years ago people did not get skin cancer," he said.
- There's also climate change: "It's becoming hotter," Li told Axios.
What we're watching: Li's research is focused on how DNA successfully repairs itself after damage like a benign sunspot — versus a sunspot that turns cancerous. The hope is nailing that down will help pave the way for early preventative treatment.
- "It's a long journey," he said, but he hopes that in a decade people will have access to personal genomic files to help with early detection of skin cancer.
In the meantime (and all the time): Wear sunscreen.
💭 Thomas' thought bubble: I've had skin cancer (basal cell) twice, so I wear sunscreen and stick to the shade as much as possible.
- Find a sunscreen that works for you. Apply, and reapply regularly.
- You'd be amazed at the sun protection products out there. (Yes, I bought them.)
