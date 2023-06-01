The general advice that you should get a "protective" base tan before your beach vacation? It's not science-backed.

Why it matters: Nearly 1 in 4 (24%) adults think getting a base tan will prevent sunburn, according to a new American Academy of Dermatology survey shared with Axios.

Reality check: You can still burn with a base tan, which offers minimal sun protection while also creating additional health risks.

A suntan only provides an SPF (sun protection factor) of less than 4, while a tan from the salon could provide an SPF of less than 1, said Nancy Akerman, senior policy adviser for the Environmental Protection Agency.

Damage from UV exposure is cumulative over your lifetime, so a base tan "increases your likelihood of developing not only skin cancer, but also wrinkles [and] brown spots," dermatologist Nazanin Saedi told Axios.

UV radiation is the cause of most skin cancer cases and deaths — many of them preventable, according to the EPA.

If you want to protect your skin, you're better off wearing sunscreen with an SPF 15 or higher, and reapplying.

"For an adult, you really need about a shot glass-full of sunscreen to give yourself good coverage when you're outdoors," Akerman told Axios.

By the numbers: The idea that "you should get a base tan" isn't the only misconception many Americans have about the sun and their skin.

In its survey, the American Academy of Dermatology found that many people — younger generations, in particular — believe a number of myths about "healthy" and "safe" tanning.

Data: American Academy of Dermatology; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

