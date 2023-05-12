Share on email (opens in new window)

The Atlanta Cycling Festival — a weeklong bonanza of group bicycle rides, how-tos on bike maintenance and parties with two-wheeling enthusiasts — returns starting Saturday.

Why it matters: The number of people using bicycles — and the lanes and trails where they can safely ride in car-choked Atlanta — is growing.

ACF gives bicyclists an opportunity to learn and have fun and reminds the public that cars aren't the only option to get around town. Plus, the events show policymakers the growing appetite for safer roads.

Details: Saturday's events range from a 14-mile, fast-paced tour of Atlanta's Black-owned coffee shops to a beginner-friendly ride for people who are sober or sober-curious.

On Tuesday, bicycling and pedestrian advocacy nonprofit Propel ATL will host an easy ride teaching you dos and don'ts and hacks to improve your routes.

Organizers have also planned for the week a 28-mile ride showcasing some of Atlanta's best vistas and a mellow cruise around town touring murals.

Reality check: Atlanta's made slow but steady progress building a bicycle network, with advocates calling for more lanes separated from automobile traffic to provide greater protection from automobiles.

Those chevron stripes on the sidewalk don't count.

Intrigue: People who complete six out of 10 challenges — a selfie overlooking the reservoir at Westside Park during the Bike Church ride, for example — will win a commemorative patch and sunglasses.

Of note: Check the schedule for event updates.

Thomas thought bubble: The best way to explore any city is on a bike! And you'd be amazed at how much of a leg workout you'll get from Atlanta's hills.

