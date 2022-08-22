Don't want to jinx it, but Atlanta is entering that magic window of weather where it's not too hot, not too cold, and there's just a little magic. (When it's not raining.)

It's a perfect time for group bike rides, whether it's a 10-mile slow roll through town — sometimes with as many as 500 bicyclists — or 30-mile early-morning sprints.

Here are some of Atlanta's best. Be sure to check websites and social media for scheduling changes or rain-outs.

Monday: M+M. The laid-back nighttime ride starts and ends at the Georgia Beer Garden and features riders of all skill levels.

Tuesday: Dope Pedalers. The bike club hosts several rides during the week, including at 11am on Tuesdays.

Wednesday: Mash to BRASH. Riders eager for a faster-paced 20ish-mile pedal love this 6:15am ride from Grant Park to BRASH Coffee on the Westside.

Midweek Roll. This every-other-week, well-organized chill ride is perfect for beginners, novices and road warriors looking for a casual cruise through neighborhoods.

Thursday: Atlanta Cycling Festival. This evening monthly ride for all skill levels meets the third Thursday of every month.

Friday: Critical Mass. On the last Friday of every month, a ragtag gang of hundreds takes over city streets on a leaderless ride. Don’t miss the costumes on the Halloween edition.

Find dozens of other rides, plus groups like Red, Bike and Green, Femme and Them, Sober Rides and beginner friendly The Mobile Social, on the excellent Flash App and Facebook.