1 hour ago - Transit

MARTA moved thousands of Taylor Swift fans over the weekend

Thomas Wheatley

Photo: Jen Ashley/Axios

MARTA transported roughly triple the number of regular weekend riders during Taylor Swift's three-night stand in Atlanta.

Why it matters: Metro Atlanta's little-train-that-could might not go everywhere we want — there are a lot of reasons for that — but when it needs to move a lot of people fast, it can't be beaten.

By the numbers: Transit agency stats provided to Axios show that 140,000 people used four stations near Mercedes-Benz Stadium — the arena stop, Five Points, Peachtree Center and Vine City — over the weekend.

  • Trains managed to clear platforms of the throngs of Swifties "quickly and safely," the agency says, with the fastest time on Sunday (40 minutes).
  • But Friday night, which saw the highest number of riders, took roughly 90 minutes.

Of note: 425,000 people rode MARTA over the 2019 Super Bowl weekend — the highest ridership the transit agency recorded for a special event in recent history.

The bottom line: Do you really want to know where thousands of Atlantans were on April 29? Enjoying public transportation, that's where.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more