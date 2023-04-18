Mableton voters to choose leaders in runoff election

Today is the special election runoff for the city of Mableton. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Voters in the new city of Mableton will head to the polls Tuesday in a runoff from the March 21 special election.

Why it matters: The runoff election will take place amid efforts by some residents to remove themselves from the new city, which is now the largest in Cobb County with a population of around 77,000.

Candidates on the runoff ballot include:

Catch up quick: Voters on Nov. 8 approved incorporating the city. Turnout for the March election was around 13% out of about 47,000 registered voters, according to results on the Georgia Secretary of State's website.

As of Friday, 2,741 residents voted early in person in the runoff, the Cobb County Elections and Voter Registration website notes.

What they’re saying: "It's been a long journey with one phase ending while we all have exciting opportunities ahead,” William Wilson, a Mableton resident who was one of the early advocates for incorporation, told Axios. “I am extremely excited to see who will lead us moving forward as a united Mableton."

Context: Mableton was one of four cityhood ballot initiatives voters in Cobb considered last year. It was the only one to pass. The others — East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings — all failed at the ballot box.

The intrigue: Once the election is decided, the city will not only have to fine-tune its transition from an unincorporated area, but also brace for residents who want out.

The Georgia General Assembly passed House Bill 374 which provides options for residents who want to ask a city to de-annex. It has yet to be signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.

"We think that this bill passing is a step in the right direction for people to have control over ultimately whether they are included within the city's boundaries or not," Christie Lynn, a resident who opposed incorporation, told Axios.

Yes, and: Lynn, a member of the De-Annexation from Mableton group, said the organization has endorsed Carman, Auch and Davis in their bids because they "support our right to follow a path to be removed from the city boundaries."

“Right now, we've been focusing on supporting candidates, but (once the election is over) we will be going back to looking at our options to be removed from the city,” Lynn said.

What we're watching: Polls will close tonight at 7pm and results will be posted online.