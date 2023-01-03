The boundaries for the city of Mableton. Map: Georgia House Budget and Research Office

Voters in the newly minted city of Mableton will choose their elected officials this spring.

What's happening: A special election is set for Tuesday, March 21 to decide the first-ever mayor and city council members.

Qualifying for candidates who want to run for office will be held Jan. 18-20 at Cobb County Elections and Registration in Marietta.

Catch up quick: 53% of voters on Nov. 8 approved the question to incorporate the south Cobb city, which is located east of Austell and Powder Springs, and abuts the Chattahoochee River to the southeast.

Despite a majority of residents voting in favor of a new city, some want to de-annex their neighborhoods from Mableton.

Residents have until Feb. 21 to register to vote.