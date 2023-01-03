2 hours ago - News
Mableton plans first-ever elections for March
Voters in the newly minted city of Mableton will choose their elected officials this spring.
What's happening: A special election is set for Tuesday, March 21 to decide the first-ever mayor and city council members.
- Qualifying for candidates who want to run for office will be held Jan. 18-20 at Cobb County Elections and Registration in Marietta.
Catch up quick: 53% of voters on Nov. 8 approved the question to incorporate the south Cobb city, which is located east of Austell and Powder Springs, and abuts the Chattahoochee River to the southeast.
- Despite a majority of residents voting in favor of a new city, some want to de-annex their neighborhoods from Mableton.
Residents have until Feb. 21 to register to vote.
