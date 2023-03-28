Art on the Beltline returns

The Beltline Lantern Parade. Photo: Erin Sintos/Courtesy of the Atlanta Beltline

Longtime favorites like the wildly popular lantern parade and off-the-grid radio station join new murals and performance art for the 14th season of Art on the Atlanta Beltline.

Driving the news: Beltline officials yesterday released the schedule for the festival, which bills itself as the largest public outdoor art installation in the Southeast.

Details: The events kick off in early April and run through the tail end of the year, starting with murals created by artists Alea Hurst, Julio Ceballos and Yoyo Cam and students at Atlanta middle and high schools.

Zoom out: This year's festival is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Of note: The annual lantern parade that attracts thousands of revelers, street bands and creative light sculptures returns to the Westside Trail on May 20.

Read more