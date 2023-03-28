Art on the Beltline returns
Longtime favorites like the wildly popular lantern parade and off-the-grid radio station join new murals and performance art for the 14th season of Art on the Atlanta Beltline.
Driving the news: Beltline officials yesterday released the schedule for the festival, which bills itself as the largest public outdoor art installation in the Southeast.
Details: The events kick off in early April and run through the tail end of the year, starting with murals created by artists Alea Hurst, Julio Ceballos and Yoyo Cam and students at Atlanta middle and high schools.
- Other murals scheduled to be unveiled next month include works by Eric “Seven” Finley, Krista M. Jones (“JONESY”) and Aysha Pennerman along the Southside Trail connecting Adair Park to Grant Park.
- Works form visual and performance artist Rachel Parish, metal artist Chelsea Darling and Jared Wheatley of the Indigenous Walls Project, a program celebrating indigenous nations and artists, are expected in early- to mid-spring. (No relation to Axios' Thomas Wheatley)
Zoom out: This year's festival is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
Of note: The annual lantern parade that attracts thousands of revelers, street bands and creative light sculptures returns to the Westside Trail on May 20.
