Coming soon to the Beltline’s Eastside Trail: an “off-the-grid” 24-hour streaming radio station featuring some of Atlanta’s most talented DJs.

Driving the news: Starting at 4pm today near the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark, DJ Kemit will step into A/V Radio's studio built in a shipping container and kick off the nearly three-month experiment.

Details: Every week from Friday to Sunday, a diverse group of DJs including Taradactyl, La Choloteca, Club Morph and many others will take over the glowing studio and play genres including — deep breath — “Latin, House, Disco, New Wave (80’s), Goth, Afrobeat, Jersey Club, Techno, Funk, Underground Club and Vogue Ballroom.”

Trail users and viewers can watch and hear the DJs play sets in person or online via the A/V Radio website or app.

Produced in partnership with Dash.Studio, the project is part of Art on the Beltline and scheduled to run through June 30.

Origin story: The concept has been three years in the making and is modeled on The Lot Radio, a live-streamed, community-based DJ experience in Brooklyn, says Ree de la Vega, a local promoter and DJ who’s curating and managing the project.

What they’re saying: “It’s a really cool place where DJs who maybe don't normally interact with each other, or never heard of each other, can meet and maybe collaborate,” de la Vega says. “And for people in Atlanta who walk by or tune in to be exposed to new genres of music.