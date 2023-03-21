One of our New Year's resolutions for Atlanta was to have more solid sandwich spots in town. Just three months in and it looks like we got one.

Catch up quick: Bona Fide Deluxe is the newest concept from the owners of Banshee, the upscale East Atlanta Village restaurant — the ones who make a pepperoni butter so tasty they can sell it by the pint — and its back-patio hot dog stand Screamin' Weenies.

Details: These sandwiches are hearty and delicious, in the most serious sense of the words, and the meats and condiments are made in-house.

The smoked turkey is stacked high, as is the porchetta melt that's punctuated with cabbage crunch and jalapeno salsa verde.

State of play: Bona Fide is located in MARTA's newest transit-oriented development on the border of Candler Park and Edgewood.

By day it's a sit-down, hang-out neighborhood lunch spot. Come evening it's a neighborhood bar, and the Elizabeth Ingram-designed interior makes you feel comfortable at either time of the day.

Don't miss: The Bread Bomb is packed with garlic butter, scallion, cheddar and bacon.