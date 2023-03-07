Vouchers, EVs and more: Georgia legislation still in play

Crossover Day has come and gone.

Here's some of what passed at the state Capitol yesterday.

🏫 A bill to create $6,000 school vouchers to help parents send children to private school passed on party lines in the Senate.

Democrats protested that the proposal has no cap on vouchers and would deplete funding for the public school system. Read our full story.

A GOP bill to ban certain "irreversible procedures or therapies" for transgender minors, including hormone blockers and surgery, passed the Senate.

💰 A proposed constitutional amendment to legalize sports betting failed in the Senate. There has been debate about whether legalizing sports betting requires a constitutional amendment or a regular bill.

A bill to make sure 17-year-olds are sent to juvenile detention facilities instead of state prisons cleared a House vote.

💸 An amended 2023 $32.5 billion budget passed, featuring a $1 billion property tax rebate requested by Gov. Brian Kemp ($250 for single taxpayers and $500 for couples filing jointly). Go deeper with the AJC.

❌ The House passed a bill to define antisemitism in state code and make acts of antisemitism illegal.

🔋 A regulatory framework for the electrification of cars in Georgia passed the Senate. It would allow for the sale of electricity per kilowatt hour and allow the state to inspect EV chargers. Catch up quick.

✅ A bipartisan proposal to reform the process by which the state compensates wrongly-convicted exonerees passed the House.

⚖️ The House OK'd their version of a bill to create a commission appointed by Republican state leaders to discipline or remove elected DAs.

🌱 Legislation to increase the number of state-issued licenses available to medical marijuana growers passed the House overwhelmingly.