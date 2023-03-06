Crossover Day cheat sheet at the Georgia Capitol

Monday is Crossover Day at the state Capitol.

Why it matters: It's the deadline by which bills must get a vote in one chamber to cross over to the other, in time to become law before the legislative session ends on March 29.

Yes, but: It's kind of a fake deadline. Lawmakers will without fail find ways to slide legislation that did not pass either chamber into other bills until the session wraps.

Still, it's a good moment to assess the political legs of some of the hundreds of proposals.

🏈 Sports betting: While one bill in to legalize sports betting and horse racing failed last week, others are still live, including a House bill and a sports betting constitutional amendment (up for a vote today in the Senate).

❌ Transgender minor treatment: A Senate bill scheduled for a vote Monday would prohibit doctors from providing any transition-related health care for transgender minors.

🍂 Leaf blowers: A Senate proposal prevents localities from banning gas-powered leaf blowers until 2031. Landscapers protest the cost and performance of electric blowers — which have been mandated in other states.

🍋 Lemonade stands: A bipartisan bill to legalize lemonade stands passed the Senate. In some places, children technically need a permit to do so. The bill would allow anyone under 18 to sell up to $5,000 annually of non-consumable goods, prepackaged foods or lemonade without a license.

🗳️ Voters with kids: A rare bipartisan elections bill to allow voters with children under five to cut to the front of the line easily passed a House committee.

🥊 Partisan voting bills: The Senate passed a bill on party lines to strengthen penalties against counties that take grants to help cover election costs.

🤔Runoff reform: A bill to drop the general election runoff threshold to 45% received a committee hearing Friday — but not a vote.

🧑‍🌾 Farmland conservation: This proposal set for a vote incentivizes Georgia farmers to sell a conservation easement on farmland — and thereby protect it in perpetuity from development.

✏️ School choice, sort of: A proposal scheduled for a vote Monday would allow Georgia students to virtually access classes at other schools — like AP courses — while protecting the bulk of the student's home district funding allocation.

⚖️ District attorneys: A flurry of GOP bills related to district attorneys are progressing despite Democratic opposition.

One that passed the Senate would create a commission appointed by Republican state leaders to discipline or remove elected DAs. There's a House version, plus a bill to allow DA races to become nonpartisan.

💉 Insulin cap: A Democratic bill to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs for state employees at $35 per month is up for a Senate vote.

Be smart: None have become law. They're on their way, but anything can happen in the weeks to come.