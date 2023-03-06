Falcons report card: D- for strength coaches

Credit: Data: NFLPA; Table: Alice Feng/Axios

The Atlanta Falcons rank 23 out of 34 teams in the NFL in workplace conditions, according to a report compiled by the National Football League Players Association.

What they found: The Falcons received an A grade for its training staff, an A- for team travel and a B for its treatment of families.

However, the team got a C- for its weight room and nutrition, D for its locker room and a D- for its strength coaches, who the report says rank second-worst in the league.

What they're saying: Atlanta Falcons players noted that multiple areas of their facilities were "crammed," including the weight room, locker room and cafeteria, according to the union's report.

Yes, but: All of the players who responded say they "have faith" that owner Arthur Blank will invest in improving the team's facilities.

Details: The report included responses from 1,300 members who shared information about their current team "to not only help them make important career decisions, but also help raise standards across the league," the organization said.

Players were asked 60 questions about their team in eight categories: treatment of families, food service/nutrition, travel, locker room, weight room, training room, training staff and strength coaches.

