This season's goal: less losing, more hugging. Photo: Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a lackluster 2022 season, Atlanta United is returning to the field with new players, new uniforms, new head honcho. And no Josef Martínez.

Here's what you need to know before the season opener.

What's happening: Saturday night, the team takes the field against the San Jose Earthquakes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first official MLS game of the season.

Catch up quick: 2022 wasn't pretty in Five Stripes land. For the second time in three seasons, the injury-plagued team failed to make the playoffs, ending 11th out of 14 teams in the Eastern Conference — a far cry from the trophy-filled glory of yore.

In January, Josef Martínez, Atlanta United's all-time leading scorer and a beloved figure since the team’s early days, signed with Miami FC. It also lost two players who accounted for 20 goals last season, the AJC notes.

State of play: Over the winter, the team signed striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who racked up 55 goals over 90 games at Scottish and Dutch clubs.

And winger Derrick Etienne Jr., most recently at Columbus Crew, will work with attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, the World Cup champion who’s back on the roster.

Overseeing this new activity is Garth Lagerwey, a former Seattle Sounders FC and Real Salt Lake executive who succeeded Darren Eales late last year to become Atlanta United’s president.

The other side: San Jose finished dead last in the Western Conference last year. Let's do this.

What we're watching: Who will step up to become the team's new face in a post-Martínez world? Goalkeeper Brad Guzan's a leader and mentor, yes — but a forward-playing goal machine creates moments that fans will remember.

What’s next: The game kicks off at 7:30pm Saturday. Watch it on Apple TV.