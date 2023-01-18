Josef Martinez reacts during the final of the Campeones Cup between Club America and Atlanta United in August 2019. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta United Wednesday announced that Josef Martinez, the star forward who scored 111 goals in six seasons and at one point seemed content to end his playing days here, was leaving to join Inter Miami.

Why it matters: Nicknamed "El Rey" (The King), Martinez was practically royalty here for his lethal scoring ability, dedication to the team and swagger that launched him on to billboards and magazine covers.

Details: The 29-year-old Venezuelan joined Atlanta United for its inaugural season in 2017 from Italian club Torino, kicking off a trophy-filled career here that included the 2018 MLS Cup. That same year he was named the MLS MVP.

A torn ACL sidelined him for most of the 2020 season. Knee surgery — along with a strained relationship with new coach Gonzalo Pineda — kept him off the field for part of this past season.

What they're saying: "Emotions are emotions, after being in a place so long, so many special moments that we lived together, that is what was most difficult for me in leaving Atlanta and what I will remember more than the negative times and my injuries," Martinez told the Miami Herald.