12 biggest events in Atlanta this year
New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here’s what to look forward to in Atlanta in 2023.
1 big event: Dragon Con
The nearly 40-year-old sci-fi convention that brings together geeks, cosplayers and gawkers returns to Downtown Atlanta. Expect days of panels and seminars about comic book characters to space travel, and nights of costumed revelry.
Pro tip: Don't miss the parade.
- When: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
- Where: Hotels including the Hyatt Regency, Marriott Marquis, Westin Peachtree Plaza and others.
- Details: Tickets and additional information is here.
More events this year:
🎭 Feb. 21–26: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Details: The broadway musical about the journey of a woman who would become the Queen of Rock n’ Roll will be playing at Fox Theatre.
🏁 March 19: Ambetter Health 400
Details: Gather at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Spring 2023 NASCAR Weekend.
🎞 April 20–30: Atlanta Film Festival
Details: One of the region's largest celebrations of film includes in-person dialog with filmmakers and opportunities to network.
🎤 April 28-30: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Details: The 11-time Grammy winner will be performing her entire catalog of albums for three nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets are still available on resale sites.
🎶 May 5–7: Shaky Knees Music Festival
Details: The Killers, Muse and The Lumineers will headline this year's festival, located at Central Park.
🏃♂️ July 4: Peachtree Road Race
Details: Registration for this 10k will open in March.
🐝 Aug. 11-14: Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour
Details: Atlanta will be host to three shows during Queen B's highly anticipated tour for her 4-time Grammy-winning album "Renaissance."
🎡 Sept. 21–Oct. 1: North Georgia State Fair
Details: The North Georgia State Fair turns 90 this year. Check here for tickets and updates.
🎞 Oct. 13–15: Horror Film Festival
Details: The 17th annual Horror Film Festival takes place at Rolecall Theater this year. Film submissions are open through September.
🏳️🌈 Oct. 14–15: Atlanta Pride
Details: This year's festival will be at Piedmont Park in the fall. Stay tuned here for details.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.