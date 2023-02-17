12 biggest events in Atlanta this year

Cosplayers dressed as vikings walk in the 2022 Dragon Con Parade. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here’s what to look forward to in Atlanta in 2023.

1 big event: Dragon Con

The nearly 40-year-old sci-fi convention that brings together geeks, cosplayers and gawkers returns to Downtown Atlanta. Expect days of panels and seminars about comic book characters to space travel, and nights of costumed revelry.

Pro tip: Don't miss the parade.

More events this year:

🎭 Feb. 21–26: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Details: The broadway musical about the journey of a woman who would become the Queen of Rock n’ Roll will be playing at Fox Theatre.

🏁 March 19: Ambetter Health 400

Details: Gather at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Spring 2023 NASCAR Weekend.

🎞 April 20–30: Atlanta Film Festival

Details: One of the region's largest celebrations of film includes in-person dialog with filmmakers and opportunities to network.

🎤 April 28-30: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Details: The 11-time Grammy winner will be performing her entire catalog of albums for three nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets are still available on resale sites.

🎶 May 5–7: Shaky Knees Music Festival

Details: The Killers, Muse and The Lumineers will headline this year's festival, located at Central Park.

🏃‍♂️ July 4: Peachtree Road Race

Details: Registration for this 10k will open in March.

🐝 Aug. 11-14: Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour

Details: Atlanta will be host to three shows during Queen B's highly anticipated tour for her 4-time Grammy-winning album "Renaissance."

🎡 Sept. 21–Oct. 1: North Georgia State Fair

Details: The North Georgia State Fair turns 90 this year. Check here for tickets and updates.

🎞 Oct. 13–15: Horror Film Festival

Details: The 17th annual Horror Film Festival takes place at Rolecall Theater this year. Film submissions are open through September.

🏳️‍🌈 Oct. 14–15: Atlanta Pride

Details: This year's festival will be at Piedmont Park in the fall. Stay tuned here for details.