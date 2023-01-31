Cobb County Elections and Registration Director Janine Eveler is retiring after 18 years with the county, including 12 years leading the department.

Why it matters: Eveler is the fourth metro Atlanta elections director to step down since 2021.

Directors in Fulton, Gwinnett, and DeKalb, as well as Augusta-Richmond and Macon-Bibb counties, have all left their posts within the last two years.

Driving the news: The county said Friday that Eveler will remain on the job through the March 21 special election for the new city of Mableton. Cobb will also conduct a national search for her replacement.

What they're saying: Eveler said in a press release that she's "very proud of the accomplishments that I and the elections department have achieved and appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of the best county in Georgia."

Yes, and: Cobb County Commission Chairperson Lisa Cupid said Eveler's job has been challenging because her department has had to contend with election law changes, staffing shortages and increased political polarization.

"Our best wishes go out to Janine for a deservedly restful retirement," Cupid said.

Of note: The Cobb elections office came under scrutiny late last year when it did not mail out thousands of absentee ballots in time for the Nov. 8 general election and the Dec. 6 runoff.

After lawsuits filed by civil rights organizations and residents, the county agreed to consent orders requiring the department to give affected voters more time to return their ballots.

Zoom out: Eveler's departure isn't exactly surprising, as election workers across the country have left the profession.

One in five election administrators across the country said they are "very" or "somewhat unlikely" to remain in their positions through 2024, according to a March 2022 survey from the Brennan Center for Justice.