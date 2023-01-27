UGA poll: 99% of Georgia voters saw no issues in 2022

A post-election survey of 2022 Georgia voters by the University of Georgia shows a bit of good news in this polarized political environment: The vast majority of voters polled were pleased with how voting went in November.

Why it matters: After years of debate over voting policy, allegations of voter suppression and of voter fraud, more than 90% of Georgia voters surveyed strongly/somewhat agreed that it was easy to cast a ballot here.

By the numbers: 99% of voters polled reported no problems voting; just 5% reported waiting more than 31 minutes to cast their ballots; and 90% said they are very/somewhat confident their vote was counted as intended.

Yes, but: The survey still reflects the effect of voter fraud theories spread for years among Republican voters. While about 90% of self-identified liberal voters were very/somewhat confident that Georgia votes were counted accurately statewide, just 69% of conservatives were.

Between the lines: 64% of those surveyed voted early. And 63% say they plan to vote early again in the future. Just about 6% voted absentee — roughly the same number who say they plan to vote by mail again.

About double the number of liberal voters cast ballots absentee in 2022, compared to conservatives.

What we're watching: As state lawmakers discuss possible reforms to the runoff system, one bill has already been filed to extend the timeframe and early voting window for future runoffs after counties struggled to respond to early voting demand last year.