Record-breaking early voting in Georgia Senate runoff
Georgia has seen record-breaking early vote turnout ahead of its Dec. 6 Senate runoff between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker.
Driving the news: The Peach State set a new record for daily turnout during early voting on Tuesday, after setting the previous record on Monday.
What's happening: While the state's general election had three weeks of early voting, this shortened four-week runoff just has one week.
The big picture: As of Tuesday evening, more than 800,000 Georgians had voted in the runoff — which will define whether Democrats expand their Senate majority with a pivotal additional seat or whether the 50-50 majority remains for the remainder of President Biden's term.
- Turnout in November nearly hit 4 million ballots cast.
Of note: Some counties are updating early voting wait times in real-time. Check before you go:
Catch up quick: Warnock and Democratic groups won a battle last week over the legality of an extra day of early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Republican groups had appealed to try to block voting on that day.
- It ultimately saw more than 70,000 Georgians cast their votes across nearly 30 counties.