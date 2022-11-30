Record-breaking early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

Voters line up to cast their ballots on Nov. 26 in Decatur, Ga. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Georgia has seen record-breaking early vote turnout ahead of its Dec. 6 Senate runoff between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker.

Driving the news: The Peach State set a new record for daily turnout during early voting on Tuesday, after setting the previous record on Monday.

What's happening: While the state's general election had three weeks of early voting, this shortened four-week runoff just has one week.

The big picture: As of Tuesday evening, more than 800,000 Georgians had voted in the runoff — which will define whether Democrats expand their Senate majority with a pivotal additional seat or whether the 50-50 majority remains for the remainder of President Biden's term.

Turnout in November nearly hit 4 million ballots cast.

Of note: Some counties are updating early voting wait times in real-time. Check before you go:

Catch up quick: Warnock and Democratic groups won a battle last week over the legality of an extra day of early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Republican groups had appealed to try to block voting on that day.