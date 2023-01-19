ATL tops TSA list of firearm discoveries at airports

Data: TSA; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Passengers at the Atlanta airport just can't seem to remember the golden rule of air travel: Safely pack your gun in checked baggage.

Or leave your shooting irons at home.

Driving the news: Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was a top-10 city for firearm discoveries in 2022, per the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

By the numbers: 448 guns were found at ATL security checkpoints in 2022 — which is actually down from 2021's record-setting 507 guns in 2021.

Nationally, 88% of the 6,542 firearms discovered in carry-on bags last year were loaded.

Bottom line: The only thing worse than a person who's holding up screening lines at the airport is a person creating a mini-emergency because they left a loaded gun in their backpack.