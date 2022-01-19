ATL broke the record of total guns stopped at airports last year
TSA stopped more guns at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson than at any other U.S. airport in 2021.
Driving the news: Nationwide, TSA prevented nearly 6,000 firearms from getting through airport security. It's the highest number in TSA's two-decade history.
Details: TSA stopped 507 guns at ATL in 2021, setting a single-airport record that ATL already held (323 weapons in 2019). Second place last year went to Dallas-Fort Worth with 317.
- TSA reports 86% of the firearms were loaded. A spokesperson tells Axios the vast majority of people say they just forgot about their weapon.
The big picture: That amounts to one firearm per nearly 98,000 passengers in the country. In 2019, the statistic was one firearm per about 197,000 passengers.
- Atlanta has been the No. 1 airport for guns stopped in eight of the last nine years.
Context: In Georgia, it is legal for someone with a gun license to carry a firearm in such public areas of commercial airports as the waiting area or driveway.
- It is illegal to carry one past the screening checkpoint.
Of note: While the final version of Gov. Brian Kemp's gun rights expansion remains unclear, proposals currently introduced would not affect the rules at commercial airports.
