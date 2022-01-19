ATL broke the record of total guns stopped at airports last year

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

TSA stopped more guns at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson than at any other U.S. airport in 2021.

Driving the news: Nationwide, TSA prevented nearly 6,000 firearms from getting through airport security. It's the highest number in TSA's two-decade history.

Details: TSA stopped 507 guns at ATL in 2021, setting a single-airport record that ATL already held (323 weapons in 2019). Second place last year went to Dallas-Fort Worth with 317.

TSA reports 86% of the firearms were loaded. A spokesperson tells Axios the vast majority of people say they just forgot about their weapon.

The big picture: That amounts to one firearm per nearly 98,000 passengers in the country. In 2019, the statistic was one firearm per about 197,000 passengers.

Atlanta has been the No. 1 airport for guns stopped in eight of the last nine years.

Context: In Georgia, it is legal for someone with a gun license to carry a firearm in such public areas of commercial airports as the waiting area or driveway.

It is illegal to carry one past the screening checkpoint.

Of note: While the final version of Gov. Brian Kemp's gun rights expansion remains unclear, proposals currently introduced would not affect the rules at commercial airports.