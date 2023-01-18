Gov. Brian Kemp (third from the left) wears cowboy boots to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo: Markus Schreiber/AP

Gov. Brian Kemp appeared Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland alongside other American officials, including Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Az.) and fellow Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill.).

Why it matters: Kemp's participation indicates how his own prominence has risen in four years. (The panel's Norwegian moderator Børge Brende introduced him with: "We know you well. We've seen you a lot on TV all over the world.")

It's also an indicator of his push to land even more international economic development projects in Georgia.

What he's saying: Kemp made a direct appeal to companies in the audience as other panelists discussed the recent Speaker election saga on Capitol Hill: "If there's gridlock in Washington, D.C., one thing you can count on is stability and a great economy, a great business environment in the state of Georgia. We're going to keep rocking and rolling."

Yes, and: Earlier in the day, Kemp told state lawmakers that he was going to Davos because it's "a great opportunity for me to be out here to share Georgia's success story with people from around the world. Because I believe they can certainly learn a thing or two from us."

"I'm very proud of my conservative values. I'm also not afraid to stand up and share them and how good they are and what our state's been doing with others around the country or others around the world — even when I may be surrounded by a few people that disagree with us," he added.

"Bring home some more jobs," Rep. Matt Hatchett (R-Dublin) told Kemp via video call.

Of note: Kemp did maintain his standard aesthetic in Davos — as the sole panelist wearing cowboy boots.