Two teens arrested in fatal shootings near Atlantic Station

Atlanta Police deputy chief Charles Hampton Jr. speaks during Wednesday's press conference announcing the arrest of two teens in the fatal shootings near Atlantic Station. Credit: Kristal Dixon/Axios

Atlanta police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the shooting death of two boys on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station.

Driving the news: The suspects, who are 16 and 15, were apprehended Tuesday and charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault and gang-related crimes, said deputy chief Charles Hampton Jr.

Their names have not been released.

What they're saying: Hampton told reporters Wednesday that one of the teenagers was taken into custody in New York City while the other was captured locally. Both are Atlanta Public Schools students.

He also said additional arrests could be made.

Yes, and: Atlanta Public Schools superintendent Lisa Herring said in a statement that she is "saddened and troubled" by the shootings.

"I am also committed, and Atlanta Public Schools is committed, to tackling the scourge of violence that is reaching into our student population, through the concerted work of my administration and staff," she said. "Additionally, parental and community support of our efforts is both needed and greatly appreciated as we all work together to solve this problem."

Catch up quick: Officers were dispatched to a call around 8pm Nov. 26 that multiple people were shot on the bridge.

According to APD, several juveniles were told to leave the property because of their unruly behavior and for violating the mixed-use development's curfew.

A dispute escalated to gunfire and multiple people were injured.

12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson, were both shot and died of their injuries.

Of note: APD chief Schierbaum previously said in a news conference that the juveniles involved knew each other and "they had had a conflict earlier in the month."

The intrigue: Deerica Charles, Zyion's mother, told an Atlanta City Council Public Safety Committee last week that she "cried out for help" with her son.

According to the AJC, his grandmother said older teens coerced the 12-year-old to commit car break-ins. His relatives also begged the police to arrest Zyion but were told they could not.

What we're watching: City Council member Antonio Lewis on Monday introduced legislation calling on APD and the mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction to give free lock boxes to residents, which could help reduce the number of gun thefts and shootings, and for Congress to approve the Youth PROMISE Act.