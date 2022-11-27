One dead, 5 injured in shooting near Atlanta mall

A shooting near a mall on Saturday evening in Atlanta, Georgia has left one person dead and five others injured, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Driving the news: The shooting occurred after a group was escorted off of Atlantic Station property, police Lt. Germaine Dearlove said Saturday night. The group then moved to the 17th Street bridge in Atlanta, where a "dispute occurred that escalated to gunfire."

One male was deceased on the scene as of Saturday night and five other victims were transported to area hospitals, he said.

The group was removed from Atlantic Station property for "unruly behavior" and curfew violations, Dearlove said.

Homicide investigators were on the scene on Saturday evening to investigate the scene and to "establish leads on the case and also suspect information," Dearlove said.

The victims are believed to be between the ages of 15 and 21, Dearlove said.

The big picture: A 3 p.m. curfew was implemented for Atlantic Station in January, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which requires youth under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.