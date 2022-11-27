1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
One dead, 5 injured in shooting near Atlanta mall
A shooting near a mall on Saturday evening in Atlanta, Georgia has left one person dead and five others injured, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Driving the news: The shooting occurred after a group was escorted off of Atlantic Station property, police Lt. Germaine Dearlove said Saturday night. The group then moved to the 17th Street bridge in Atlanta, where a "dispute occurred that escalated to gunfire."
- One male was deceased on the scene as of Saturday night and five other victims were transported to area hospitals, he said.
- The group was removed from Atlantic Station property for "unruly behavior" and curfew violations, Dearlove said.
- Homicide investigators were on the scene on Saturday evening to investigate the scene and to "establish leads on the case and also suspect information," Dearlove said.
- The victims are believed to be between the ages of 15 and 21, Dearlove said.
The big picture: A 3 p.m. curfew was implemented for Atlantic Station in January, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which requires youth under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
- No individuals under 21 are permitted on the property after 9:00 p.m, per Atlantic Station.
- Saturday's shooting comes after a spate of shootings at Atlantic Station over the last several months, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.