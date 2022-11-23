Shooting at Virginia Walmart leaves multiple people dead, police say
A shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, left multiple people dead and injured on Tuesday night, police said.
Details: Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski told reporters late Tuesday: "We believe it's only one shooter, and we believe that one shooter is deceased." When asked how many people were fatally shot, Kosinski replied that police believed "it's less than 10."
- Mike Kafka, a spokesperson for Sentara Healthcare, told AP that five patients were being treated for undisclosed injuries in Norfolk General Hospital after being transported there from the Walmart.
- Kosinski said police received reports of a shooting at 10:12pm.
- Police did not immediately name the suspect.
What they're saying: "We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store," Walmart said in a statement.
- "We're praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We're working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates."
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) tweeted early Wednesday, "Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I'll be monitoring developments closely."
The big picture: The gun violence at Walmart comes days after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs left five people dead.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.