Shooting at Virginia Walmart leaves multiple people dead, police say

A shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, left multiple people dead and injured on Tuesday night, police said.

Details: Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski told reporters late Tuesday: "We believe it's only one shooter, and we believe that one shooter is deceased." When asked how many people were fatally shot, Kosinski replied that police believed "it's less than 10."

Mike Kafka, a spokesperson for Sentara Healthcare, told AP that five patients were being treated for undisclosed injuries in Norfolk General Hospital after being transported there from the Walmart.

Kosinski said police received reports of a shooting at 10:12pm.

Police did not immediately name the suspect.

What they're saying: "We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store," Walmart said in a statement.

"We're praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We're working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates."

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) tweeted early Wednesday, "Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I'll be monitoring developments closely."

The big picture: The gun violence at Walmart comes days after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs left five people dead.

