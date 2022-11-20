Club Q: 5 dead after shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub

People gather outside the scene of a shooting at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park in May 2021 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

An overnight shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs killed five people and wounded 18, police said early Sunday morning.

Driving the news: "We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack," Club Q posted on Facebook after the attack.

Club Q added that it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community."

The club was scheduled to host a drag brunch on Sunday for the 2022 Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Details: A single suspect was wounded and in custody, AP reports.

It's not yet clear whether the suspect was shot by police officers, according to Lt. Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police have not released a motive and the FBI is on the scene.

A press conference is expected at 8 am MT on Sunday.

Zoom out: 49 people were killed in 2016 at Pulse Nightclub, an LGBTQ venue in Orlando, Florida. The shooter claimed affiliation with ISIS.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with more information.