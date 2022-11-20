Skip to main content
Politics & Policy

Club Q: 5 dead after shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub

Outside the scene of a shooting in Colorado

People gather outside the scene of a shooting at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park in May 2021 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

An overnight shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs killed five people and wounded 18, police said early Sunday morning.

Driving the news: "We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack," Club Q posted on Facebook after the attack.

  • Club Q added that it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community."
  • The club was scheduled to host a drag brunch on Sunday for the 2022 Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Details: A single suspect was wounded and in custody, AP reports.

  • It's not yet clear whether the suspect was shot by police officers, according to Lt. Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department.
  • Police have not released a motive and the FBI is on the scene.
  • A press conference is expected at 8 am MT on Sunday.

Zoom out: 49 people were killed in 2016 at Pulse Nightclub, an LGBTQ venue in Orlando, Florida. The shooter claimed affiliation with ISIS.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with more information.

