Army veteran Richard Fierro, with his brother Ed by his side, talking outside of his Colorado Springs, Colorado, home about the Club Q shooting. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

U.S. Army veteran Richard Fierro told reporters outside his Colorado Springs home Monday night he tackled the suspect in last weekend's Club Q mass shooting because "that is what I was trained to do."

The big picture: Fierro was one of two patrons praised by authorities for disarming the suspect after five people were killed and 17 others were injured by gunshot wounds. Fierro said the other was a drag performer, who stomped on the suspect's face.

What he's saying: "There are five people I could not help, one of which was family to me," said Richard Fierro, whose daughter's boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was one of those killed at the LGBTQ club over the weekend.

"I feel no joy. That guy is still alive ... and my family is not," said Fierro, who was in Club Q on Saturday night to celebrate a friend's birthday.

Fierro said his "whole Colorado Springs family" was at the club. "I had to do something," he added. "He was not going to kill my family."

For the record: The alleged shooter as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich was among those still in the hospital on Monday, authorities said.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from Fierro's press conference.