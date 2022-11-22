People leave flowers at a makeshift memorial near Club Q on Nov. 20 in Colorado Springs. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

New details are emerging about Saturday's mass shooting inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, including the identities of the five victims killed and the heroic actions two patrons took to stop the gunman.

The latest: Investigators say the suspect opened fire inside Club Q just before midnight — injuring 17 others with gunshot wounds. The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime against the LGBTQ community.

The suspect — Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22 — is being held without bond and remains hospitalized, but could be discharged in the next few days, officials said Monday.

He was arrested on suspicion of five counts of first-degree murder and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime. The initial charges could change when they are formally filed, authorities said.

Aldrich was charged with felony kidnapping and menacing after he allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb around a year and a half ago, according to AP. The previous charges are raising questions about why authorities did not use Colorado’s "red flag" law to seize weapons and ammo he possessed, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.

What we know: The Colorado Springs Police Department on Monday released the names of the victims. They were daughters and sons, mothers and wives, friends and colleagues:

Daniel Aston

The Club Q bartender was a transgender man from Oklahoma who moved to Colorado Springs two years ago. "He was the happiest he had ever been," his mother, Sabrina Aston, told Colorado Public Radio of her youngest son.

Ashley Paugh

Paugh — who had friends in the LGBTQ community, but wasn't part of it herself — was married, had an 11-year-old daughter, and worked in foster care. She had driven from La Junta to see a comedian perform at Club Q on Saturday night, the Denver Gazette reports.

Derrick Rump

The Club Q bartender, who identified as a gay man, "was one of the sweetest, funniest, quirkiest smartasses you’d ever want to meet," his friend Sky Lay told the Colorado Sun.

Kelly Loving

Loving was a trans woman visiting from Denver and had a caring nature, the New York Times reports. "She was loving, always trying to help the next person out instead of thinking of herself," her sister, Tiffany, told the NYT.

Raymond Green Vance

Green was at Club Q on Saturday night with his girlfriend and her family for a birthday party. Kassy Fierro, his girlfriend of five years, shared on Facebook that he "made life worth living" and was "the best thing" to happen to her, per BuzzFeed News.

What else: Local officials confirmed Monday that Kassy Fierro's father, Richard M. Fierro — an Army veteran who owns a local brewery — and Thomas James were the two patrons who helped apprehend the shooter.

Fierro told the NYT he "went into combat mode" to stop the suspect, who he tackled and bloodied with the gunman's own firearm.

"I grabbed the gun out of his hand and just started hitting him in the head, over and over," said Fierro, who worried at the time he had killed the shooter.

After numerous combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, Fierro hoped to never deal with that kind of violence again, he told the NYT. "I was done with war," he said.

What they're saying: "The club was a place of safety and belonging and community, and it was attacked," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Axios in Chicago on Monday.

"We don't know everything but we don't have to [in order] to see a pattern," Buttigieg said. "And I don't think you can separate the pattern of physical violence against LGBTQ Americans from the pattern of leaders or would-be leaders singling out LGBTQ+ Americans for hate or fear.

"Those words have consequences. It matters what leaders say or don't say, especially about vulnerable groups," he continued. "And in this case, especially when you think about, for example, trans high schoolers. They're not a threat to anybody. But this kind of rhetoric is a clear and present threat to them."

What's next: Colorado Springs District Attorney Michael Allen said the investigation "will likely last for some time."