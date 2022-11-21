In photos: Colorado Springs vigil honors LGBTQ club shooting victims

People hold a vigil at a makeshift memorial for the the Club Q mass shooting victims near the LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Nov. 20. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Hundreds of mourners gathered at a Colorado Springs church for a vigil on Sunday night honoring the five people killed in a mass shooting at a nearby LGBTQ nightclub.

The big picture: Club Q co-owner Matthew Haynes said at the vigil in All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church that when it opened 20 years ago "you were not guaranteed any rights" if you were gay and the club became a "safe haven," per Colorado Public Radio. "We've lost our family."

Community members gather at the All Souls Unitarian Church for a vigil in honor of the Club Q shooting victims. Photo: Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

Mourners hold candles during a vigil at Temple Beit Torah in Colorado Springs on Nov. 20 in honor of the lives that were lost in the nightclub shooting and to mark the Interfaith Transgender Day of Remembrance. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Mourners during a candlelight vigil in honor of the lives that were lost in the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images