In photos: Colorado Springs vigil honors LGBTQ club shooting victims
Hundreds of mourners gathered at a Colorado Springs church for a vigil on Sunday night honoring the five people killed in a mass shooting at a nearby LGBTQ nightclub.
The big picture: Club Q co-owner Matthew Haynes said at the vigil in All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church that when it opened 20 years ago "you were not guaranteed any rights" if you were gay and the club became a "safe haven," per Colorado Public Radio. "We've lost our family."