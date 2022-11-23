Colorado club shooting suspect is non-binary, attorneys say

People visit a makeshift memorial for the Club Q mass shooting victims near the nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Tuesdya. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The public defenders for the suspect in the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub that killed five people said in a Tuesday night court filing obtained by the New York Times that their client is non-binary and they use they/them pronouns.

The big picture: The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing multiple murder and hate crime charges over the shooting at Club Q last weekend.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.