29 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Colorado club shooting suspect is non-binary, attorneys say
The public defenders for the suspect in the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub that killed five people said in a Tuesday night court filing obtained by the New York Times that their client is non-binary and they use they/them pronouns.
The big picture: The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing multiple murder and hate crime charges over the shooting at Club Q last weekend.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.