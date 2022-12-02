Georgia Democrats' bid for an early president primary to get a vote

Data: Axios Research; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Georgia voters may jump closer to the front of the line in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary.

Driving the news: The Washington Post reported Thursday night that President Joe Biden asked Democratic leaders to move South Carolina to the first-in-the-nation slot, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire, then Georgia and Michigan, citing the need to elevate states with more diverse electorates.

The Democratic National Committee could decide on the order as soon as this weekend.

Why it matters: Moving up the primary would give Georgians more sway in picking the presidential nominees and guarantee an infusion of cash, staff and high-profile candidate visits.

The switch would also mean two Southern states with large populations of people of color — Georgia is 33% Black; South Carolina is at 27% — would hurdle less diverse states like Iowa..

What's next: The DNC's Rules and Bylaws committee is meeting today and could vote on an overhaul of the nominating contest calendar.

The Georgia Democratic Party's pitch video highlights its growing, diverse population and its recent Democratic wins.

Flashback: The push to change the primary calendar picked up momentum after Iowa's 2020 caucuses devolved into disarray after tech and communication issues. That has compounded with a larger push in the party to allow a more diverse state to go first.

Twenty states and territories applied for an early primary spot. Seventeen were invited to present their pitch to DNC officials over the summer

The current early states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — had to reapply under the process.

The other side: The RNC voted to stick with its 2020 schedule for early states.

What we're watching: Even if Georgia is not added to the early primary list, Atlanta remains a finalist for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.