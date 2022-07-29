Atlanta competes to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

When it comes to landing the 2024 Democratic National Convention, one of Atlanta's biggest selling points will be the fact that it's relatively affordable to get a room downtown.

What's happening: Today, Democratic bigwigs scouting spots for the party's 2024 convention wrap up their grand tour of Atlanta, which is competing against Chicago, Houston and New York to host the multiday mega-event.

Details: Atlanta has roughly 30,000 hotel rooms, many of which are near MARTA rail, city officials note.

Two-thirds of the hotel rooms delegates, officials and VIPs are expected to need are within one mile of State Farm Arena, a proposed venue for the convention.

Plus, they're likely less expensive than what cost-minded convention organizers will find in rival cities.

Why it matters: The convention could pump more than $250 million into the Atlanta economy, city officials estimate based on previous conventions in Philadelphia and Denver.