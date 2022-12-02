14 mins ago - News

Where is Atlanta's Westside?

Thomas Wheatley
map of atlanta neighborhoods drawn by axios atlanta readers

Data: Axios reader survey; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Atlanta is filled with puzzles wrapped in an enigma, scattered, smothered and covered in a mystery. One such puzzle: Where is Atlanta's Westside, truly?

Driving the news: We asked you to draw Atlanta’s neighborhoods. The result?

Yes, but: Our eyes darted to the Westside, one of the city's most nebulous communities. Most of y'all consider it to be roughly English Avenue and Vine City.

Why it matters: Neighborhood and community names — and who decides them — speak volumes about the importance of history and balance of power in a city.

Details: The Westside isn't one of Atlanta's more than 240 official neighborhoods. And it can mean several different places, all of which are undefined.

  • There's the literal west side of Atlanta, which like Buckhead is a collection of neighborhoods. The area stretches from Northside Drive to Whittier Mill Village and I-285 and has long been home to predominantly Black communities.
  • Or the bougie-tastic, fast-growing area north of North Avenue that's home to shopping, mixed-use districts and restaurants (and includes parts of neighborhoods like Home Park, Blandtown, Loring Heights, and English Avenue).

Yes, and: Then there's West Midtown, which has taken hold as the area has gentrified.

  • Don't forget the Upper Westside, which is a more recent rebranding of the neighboring communities.

Of note: West Midtown, according to local writer King Williams, could be traced to the mid-to-late-1990s when the Brickworks complex at Howell Mill Road and West Marietta Street led to the redevelopment of the former warehouse and industrial area.

💭 Thomas' thought bubble: Neighborhoods and their names are part of a city's history, and too often they're renamed or rebranded by developers, companies or other powerful interests.

The bottom line: If you want to show real civic cred and impress (or annoy) party guests, download the city map and start learning the actual neighborhoods of East Douglasville.

  • I mean Atlanta's Westside.

