Atlanta is filled with puzzles wrapped in an enigma, scattered, smothered and covered in a mystery. One such puzzle: Where is Atlanta's Westside, truly?

Driving the news: We asked you to draw Atlanta’s neighborhoods. The result?

The sketches of Buckhead, Midtown and West End jibe more or less with the city's official neighborhood map.

Sminings, like we said earlier, is a state of mind.

Yes, but: Our eyes darted to the Westside, one of the city's most nebulous communities. Most of y'all consider it to be roughly English Avenue and Vine City.

Why it matters: Neighborhood and community names — and who decides them — speak volumes about the importance of history and balance of power in a city.

And people love endlessly arguing about Atlanta esoterica.

Details: The Westside isn't one of Atlanta's more than 240 official neighborhoods. And it can mean several different places, all of which are undefined.

There's the literal west side of Atlanta, which like Buckhead is a collection of neighborhoods. The area stretches from Northside Drive to Whittier Mill Village and I-285 and has long been home to predominantly Black communities.

Or the bougie-tastic, fast-growing area north of North Avenue that's home to shopping, mixed-use districts and restaurants (and includes parts of neighborhoods like Home Park, Blandtown, Loring Heights, and English Avenue).

Yes, and: Then there's West Midtown, which has taken hold as the area has gentrified.

Don't forget the Upper Westside, which is a more recent rebranding of the neighboring communities.

Of note: West Midtown, according to local writer King Williams, could be traced to the mid-to-late-1990s when the Brickworks complex at Howell Mill Road and West Marietta Street led to the redevelopment of the former warehouse and industrial area.

💭 Thomas' thought bubble: Neighborhoods and their names are part of a city's history, and too often they're renamed or rebranded by developers, companies or other powerful interests.

See: Nolita and SoHa in New York, National Landing in Crystal City, Va., and East Cut in San Francisco.

The bottom line: If you want to show real civic cred and impress (or annoy) party guests, download the city map and start learning the actual neighborhoods of East Douglasville.

I mean Atlanta's Westside.

Keep playing the game and help refine the Westside’s boundaries