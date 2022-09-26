Interactive game: Map Atlanta's neighborhoods

Have you ever quibbled with friends over where Midtown ends and begins? The Westside? Think you know the footprint of Sminings better than other Axios Atlanta readers? Now you can prove it.

Our visual storytelling team at Axios came up with a game in which you can draw what you think are the boundaries for your local neighborhoods and compare your answers to those of other Axios readers.

How it works: Follow this link to the game on our website and select your city, then hit play!

You’ll receive some instructions, and then play through, drawing 5 neighborhoods.

If you’re not familiar with a neighborhood, you can skip it.

At the end you can compare your answers to the average of other Axios readers’ map.

Don’t forget: You can download images of your results to share them with friends and on social media, letting people know where you think your neighborhoods are!