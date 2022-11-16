Newly-elected GOP state Rep. Rey Martinez is the only Latino member of the Republican state House caucus. Photo: Ben Gray/AP

A record number of Latino candidates have been elected in state legislatures across the U.S. — including Georgia.

Why it matters: Latinos and Hispanics have been the fastest-growing eligible voter group since at least 2018, according to the Pew Research Center. About 10% of Georgia's population is Latino or Hispanic.

The big picture: So far, 64 new Latino Democrats and 15 new Latino Republicans have won state legislative seats across the country, National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators executive director Kenneth Romero-Cruz told Axios' Russell Contreras.

There are still some outstanding races, but this could bring the number of Hispanic state legislators to more than 500, which would be a record.

Zoom in: Georgia's legislature will add four Latino and Hispanic lawmakers next year: incoming State Rep. Rey Martinez (R-Loganville), State Rep. Phil Olaleye (D-Atlanta) and state Sen. Jason Esteves (D-Atlanta). Newly-elected State Rep. Saira Draper (D-Atlanta) is half Spanish and identifies as Hispanic.

Olaleye and Esteves will be the first-ever Afro-Latino Georgians to serve in their respective chambers.

With state Sen. Jason Anavitarte (R-Dallas) — who says he is now the first-ever Latino to be elected to a leadership role in either chamber — and state Rep. Pedro Marin (D-Duluth), there will be two Latinos in the Georgia Senate and four Latinos/Hispanics in the House.

Of note: Romero-Cruz said the newly elected Latino state lawmakers in Georgia could be crucial in getting Latino voters out for the U.S. Senate runoff.

What they're saying: "We need to start speaking to Hispanic voters — not a few months before the election — now," state Rep. Rey Martinez told Axios.

Martinez will become the only Latino member of the Georgia state House Republican caucus but hopes to recruit more Latino and Hispanic candidates. "I don't want to be the only one,” he said.

He told Axios that Democrats have failed to message to a Latino community that "wants to be left alone. We want to be able to accomplish the American dream on our own."

The other side: State Sen. Jason Esteves said it's a "false narrative" that the Latino community is abandoning Democrats given their support for Democratic candidates across the country.

But, he said, while Georgia has "made strides" in Latino representation, more needs to be done. "Neither party is really doing a great job of talking to the Latino community in the state," he told Axios.

Catch up quick: Esteves blamed the problem on a need for even more Latino voter education and engagement, as well as gerrymandering.