Latinos on path to make historic inroads in statehouses

With midterm results still coming in, Latino candidates — mostly Democrats — are expected to make record gains in state legislatures across the U.S., including Iowa and Vermont, where census data shows the Latino population has boomed since 2010.

Why it matters: Latinos have been the fastest-growing eligible voter group since at least 2018, according to the Pew Research Center.

By the numbers: So far, 64 new Latino Democrats and 15 new Latino Republicans have won state legislative seats, Kenneth Romero-Cruz, the executive director of the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators, told Axios.

There are still some outstanding races, but this could bring the number of Hispanic state legislators to more than 500, which would be a record.

At least nine new LGBTQ+ Hispanic candidates were elected to the legislatures of seven states: Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont.

were elected to the legislatures of seven states: Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont. Alicia Kozlowski, who is Mexican American and Ojibwe, made history as the first non-binary person elected to the Minnesota Legislature.

Zoom in: Of the 451 Hispanic state legislators in office before Tuesday's midterms, 87% were Democrats, and 13% were Republicans, Romero-Cruz said.

That's a significant decline for Republicans since 2002, when around 30% of Hispanic state legislators were GOP members, Romero-Cruz said.

"This further counters the false narrative of Republican gains in the Hispanic community. Latinos are overwhelmingly electing more and more Latinos running on the Democratic ticket," Kenneth Romero-Cruz said.

Between the lines: Several Hispanic candidates elected to the U.S. House previously served in their state legislatures, illustrating how such positions are stepping stones toward a bigger office.

The intrigue: The midterms also showed how diverse Latinos are.

Adam Zabner, Venezuelan American, became the second Hispanic ever elected to the legislature in Iowa's history.

Latinos with Colombian, Salvadoran, Honduran, Cuban and Nicaraguan backgrounds were also elected around the country.

What they're saying: “We need to start speaking to Hispanic voters — not a few months before the election — now," newly-elected GOP state Rep. Rey Martinez of Georgia told Axios Atlanta's Emma Hurt.

Martinez will become the only Latino member of the Georgia state House Republican caucus. There will be two on the Democratic side when they're sworn in.

Of note: Democrat Elizabeth Velasco, a Mexican American firefighter near Aspen, Colorado, won a seat in the Colorado state house. She lives in the heart of the district represented by conservative firebrand U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Democratic New Mexico State Rep. Javier Martínez, the son-in-law of groundbreaking Critical Race scholar Margaret Montoya, was nominated last week as New Mexico's next Speaker of the House.

