Widespread victories among incumbent Georgia lawmakers

Across the state — with only one competitive race Democrat-held district in southwest Georgia — many incumbent members of Congress cruised to victory, including Atlanta Rep. Nikema Williams (D), Northwest Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) and coastal Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter (R).

Statewide offices: Republicans appeared poised to win every statewide elected position including attorney general, secretary of state and commissioner of agriculture.

Republican Insurance Commissioner John King, who was appointed to the office by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, became the first Hispanic candidate elected statewide in Georgia after winning roughly 54% of the vote.

Mableton: Voters in Cobb County gave the OK to Mableton cityhood 54-46. Once it’s up and running, the city will become Cobb’s seventh and largest city with about 77,000 people.

Ballot measures: An overwhelming majority of voters approved measures to withhold pay from indicted statewide and legislative elected officials, provide property tax relief to victims of natural disasters and tax breaks to poultry and egg farms.