Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) waves to the crowd before she makes speaks during a rally on Oct. 1 in Warren, Mich. Photo: Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has easily fended off her Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, even as he raised a remarkable amount of money in the deep-red district, per the Associated Press.

Why it matters: In just two years in office, Greene has set herself apart as one of the most high profile — and controversial — members of the Republican caucus in Washington.

After weathering a crowded primary and a high-profile Democratic challenge, her win shows that her constituent support remains strong.

Catch up quick: Flowers, an Army veteran and defense contractor, raised a staggering nearly $15 million in his long-shot bid. Greene pulled in close to $12 million.

The big picture: Both were among the top national congressional fundraisers in the country, indicating how nationalized the race has become given Greene's firebrand Trump-like style of politics.

What we're watching: After two years as a back-bencher in a Democratic-led House without committee assignments, Greene could now become a powerful figure in the Republican conference.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) generated headlines by seating her directly behind him at an event in September to roll out the Republicans' midterm agenda, the "Commitment to America."

Last year, McCarthy said at a press conference that, in a Republican majority, Greene and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) would both get their committee assignments back — and may even get "better" ones.