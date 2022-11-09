Trump-backed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins re-election in Georgia
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has easily fended off her Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, even as he raised a remarkable amount of money in the deep-red district, per the Associated Press.
Why it matters: In just two years in office, Greene has set herself apart as one of the most high profile — and controversial — members of the Republican caucus in Washington.
- After weathering a crowded primary and a high-profile Democratic challenge, her win shows that her constituent support remains strong.
Catch up quick: Flowers, an Army veteran and defense contractor, raised a staggering nearly $15 million in his long-shot bid. Greene pulled in close to $12 million.
The big picture: Both were among the top national congressional fundraisers in the country, indicating how nationalized the race has become given Greene's firebrand Trump-like style of politics.
What we're watching: After two years as a back-bencher in a Democratic-led House without committee assignments, Greene could now become a powerful figure in the Republican conference.
- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) generated headlines by seating her directly behind him at an event in September to roll out the Republicans' midterm agenda, the "Commitment to America."
Last year, McCarthy said at a press conference that, in a Republican majority, Greene and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) would both get their committee assignments back — and may even get "better" ones.