Marjorie Taylor Greene fends off primary challengers

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of the most controversial and conservative members of the U.S. House, fended off a slew of primary challengers to become the 14th District's nominee, the AP reported.

Why it matters: In the deep-red northwest Georgia district, the Trump-backed Greene is likely to defeat her Democratic opponent, despite losing her committee assignments for past social media activity and an attempt to remove her from the ballot through the courts.

In Feburary, Greene addressed the America First Political Action Committee's conference, an event organized by Nick Fuentes, who has been labeled a "white supremacist" by the Justice Department.

Greene has long gloated she's immune to punishment by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Axios reported previously.

What they're saying: Michael Bailey, a political scientist at Berry College in the 14th District, told Axios in a previous interview that there was no evidence Greene’s popularity has waned, nor that her opponents have built enough name recognition to threaten her.