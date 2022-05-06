Judge rules Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene qualified for reelection

A judge ruled on Friday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is qualified for reelection despite a lawsuit arguing that she should be "constitutionally disqualified from congressional office" because of her role in the Jan. 6 riot, AP reports.

Why it matters: Greene, one of the faces of the Republican party and a staunch Trump supporter, was questioned in court about the insurrection. She repeated the unfounded claim that fraud led to Trump’s loss in the 2020 election, AP writes.

But Greene also testified that she did not know about plans to violently disrupt Congress' proceedings as they certified electoral votes.

What they're saying: "This decision betrays the fundamental purpose of the Fourteenth Amendment’s Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause and gives a pass to political violence as a tool for disrupting and overturning free and fair elections," Free Speech for People, who represented the Georgia voters in the lawsuit, said in a statement.

Flashback: The Georgia voters argued that Greene "advocated for political violence, up to and including, her encouragement of insurrectionists on January 6," Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

The legal challenge said Greene violated the 14th Amendment, which says that no one "who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress ... shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion."

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger helped file the lawsuit, saying Greene "is not qualified to seek and hold the public office."

What's next: Raffensperger, who made the final decision, reaffirmed the judge's ruling and said that Greene was qualified to run for reelection.

A spokesperson for the Free Speech For People said that the group would appeal the decision.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with Raffensperger accepting the judge's decision that Greene is qualified to run for reelection.