Election Day in Georgia relatively quiet, officials say

While other states saw challenges to voting on Nov. 8 — Georgia's Election Day was "wonderfully, stupendously boring," according to deputy Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling.

Driving the news: There were no apparent widespread accounts of widespread machine failure or long lines.

"For the most part, it's been a very quiet day," Helen Butler, director of the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda told reporters just before noon Tuesday.

Yes, but: The effect of the Cobb County absentee ballots that weren't mailed on time remains a concern. Those voters have until Nov. 14 to return their ballots.

What they're saying: Charles Shapiro of Atlanta set off yesterday morning with cases of water to try to test SB 202's ban on "line warning" or handing out food and drink to people in line.

Problem was, he struggled to find lines of voters at Atlanta precincts and was ultimately chased off by a poll worker — who happened to be his neighbor.

"I have no idea why the Georgia legislature would think that a bottle of Kirkland water would influence anyone's vote," he told Axios. "Thankfully the system is running so smoothly today that no one is lined up in the sun."

From the ground: The two Republican watch parties happened steps away from each other — on different sides of the Atlanta Braves stadium. As guests arrived, they were greeted at one point by an outdoor barre class.

Meanwhile: Warnock and Abrams watched returns in Downtown hotels popular with conventioneers located across the street from one another.