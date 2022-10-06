The eligibility of nearly 600 Cobb County voters is being challenged amid allegations that they have invalid mailing addresses.

Why it matters: This is the latest example of large-scale voter challenges that have occurred since S.B. 202 went into effect. The law, among other things, specified people could challenge the registration status of an unlimited number of voters.

Challenges to thousands of voters in Forsyth and Gwinnett counties have already been tossed, according to the AJC.

The Gwinnett challenge was filed by residents and advocacy group VoterGA, which believes fraud occurred in the 2020 election, the AJC reported Tuesday.

Driving the news: The challenge, submitted by a resident last month to Cobb Elections and Registration Director Janine Eveler, alleges 586 voters are ineligible because their mailing addresses do not contain apartment numbers.

What's happening: Eveler told Axios that the county is consulting with its legal team on how it should proceed with the latest challenge.

About 2,000 Cobb voters have been challenged since S.B. 202 was signed into law last year, she said.

The county has about 500,000 registered voters, Eveler told Axios.

State of play: The ACLU of Georgia yesterday sent a letter to the Cobb Board of Elections asking that it reject the challenge, "which fit a trend of third-party groups trying to disenfranchise thousands of voters in the immediate lead-up to an election."

What they're saying: Helen Butler, the executive director of the Georgia Coalition of the People's Agenda, a nonprofit organization that specializes in civic engagement work, told Axios these challenges take time away from officials who need to prepare for the upcoming election.

She also said the mass challenges work to intimidate voters because some are being asked to do what others aren’t required to do in order to vote.

"It's just creating confusion," she said. "A lot of voters don't know what to do when they get these types of letters. A lot of people can't get off work during the time they expect the hearings."

Context: Once a reliable Republican stronghold, Cobb County turned blue in 2016 when a majority of voters backed Democrat Hillary Clinton for president.