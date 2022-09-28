Store windows are boarded up. A state of emergency is in effect. Hurricane Ian has arrived.

Yes, but: Is Waffle House open?

Driving the news: The Waffle House Index is how many people throughout the South will gauge Hurricane Ian's significance this week.

Waffle House has closed 21 locations across Florida, USA Today reports.

Why it matters: Before a hurricane comes a flurry of information, leaving people scrambling to decide who to listen to and when to act.

When the trusty 24/7, 365-days-a-year diner shuts down, you know it's time to go.

Catch up quick: Former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate is credited with developing the Waffle House Index — a color-coded scale used to determine the risk of any given hurricane — according to a 2011 report in the Wall Street Journal.

Green: The local WaHo is serving a full menu. Business as usual.

Yellow: A limited menu is being served. Proceed with caution.

Red: The diner is closed. This is the danger zone.

Be smart: The Georgia-based chain has more than 1,900 locations, many of which are in the Southeast — meaning the company has been around for many a major storm.