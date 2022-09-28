How the Waffle House Index became one way to judge hurricane risk
Store windows are boarded up. A state of emergency is in effect. Hurricane Ian has arrived.
- Yes, but: Is Waffle House open?
Driving the news: The Waffle House Index is how many people throughout the South will gauge Hurricane Ian's significance this week.
- Waffle House has closed 21 locations across Florida, USA Today reports.
Why it matters: Before a hurricane comes a flurry of information, leaving people scrambling to decide who to listen to and when to act.
- When the trusty 24/7, 365-days-a-year diner shuts down, you know it's time to go.
Catch up quick: Former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate is credited with developing the Waffle House Index — a color-coded scale used to determine the risk of any given hurricane — according to a 2011 report in the Wall Street Journal.
- Green: The local WaHo is serving a full menu. Business as usual.
- Yellow: A limited menu is being served. Proceed with caution.
- Red: The diner is closed. This is the danger zone.
Be smart: The Georgia-based chain has more than 1,900 locations, many of which are in the Southeast — meaning the company has been around for many a major storm.
