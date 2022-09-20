The development company that's renovating and reviving a huge chunk of historic South Downtown is forging ahead with plans to turn lifeless places for cars into very tall places for people.

What's happening: Newport RE say it’s filed plans with the city to build two high-rises that will add more than 600 apartments, plus shops and restaurants, to South Downtown.

Why it matters: For decades, the once-bustling historic heart of Downtown has been occupied by government offices and largely devoid of places for people to live.

Details: Along walkable Broad Street, Newport plans to blend an 18-story tower — built on a surface parking lot — with renovated historic storefronts that will include rooftop decks and public plazas.

20% of the building's 350 residential units will be affordable for people making 80% of the area median income, or roughly $54,000 for a single-person household, Newport says. 7,000 square feet of retail will be offered at reduced rates.

The second, 21-story building will include 300 units and take the place of a decades-old parking deck at the corner of Forsyth Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near the Sam Nunn Atlanta Federal Center.

Catch up quick: Up to this point, Newport's focused on giving people a place to go by developing retail and office concepts along Mitchell Street and Hotel Row. Now the company is giving people a place to live.

What they're saying: "For this to be a neighborhood, there simply have to be more neighbors," April Stammel, Newport senior vice president, said.

Of note: Newport owns nearly 50 buildings and four acres of surface parking over ten contiguous blocks in the neighborhood.

The South Downtown portfolio is the largest collection of historic commercial buildings in the country, Newport says.

Intrigue: Replacing parking lots and decks doesn't mean eliminating parking. Developers will build new parking but bury some spots underground or mask them with the actual buildings.

It's a reminder that lenders who bankroll projects aren’t yet sold on the idea of people living car-free, even in transit-rich Downtown.

Timeline: Construction starts next year, Newport says, and should wrap up two years later.

Rendering: Courtesy of Newport RE