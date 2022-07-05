Newport's 222 Mitchell, Hotel Row projects taking shape

A South Downtown project that could bring thousands of new residents, office workers and game day fans to the neighborhood where Atlanta began is moving fast ahead.

Driving the news: Work on 222 Mitchell, the first anchor of developer Newport RE's ambitious plan to transform eight blocks of the historic city center, is underway, with plans to open in early 2023.

Details: The former C&S Bank branch has been stripped down to the concrete as the developer retools the block-sized building for a wave of retail, office and restaurant concepts — some of which are ideal for attracting Atlanta United and Hawks fans.

The bowling alley and bar Pins Mechanical Company will occupy a prime ground-level space along with other yet-to-be announced retailers.

Upper floors will house 250,000 square feet of offices.

A new, publicly accessible park will bring life to the southeast corner of the block.

Slater Hospitality, the team behind Ponce City Market's Nine Mile Station and Rooftop LOA at the Westside’s Interlock, will open two rooftop spots with skyline views — a cocktail lounge and a modern diner — ideal for attracting spillover foot traffic.

Across the street: Last week, Newport announced popular coffeehouse Spiller Park and @Twelve80, a floral and decor shop, will open on Mitchell Street's historic Hotel Row later this year or early next year.

They will join Slater Hospitality's Pizza Clementine and Thirteenth Floor, a basement cocktail bar, on one of Atlanta's most old-school streets.

Upstairs features open-style office space that incorporates existing features like historic tiling patterns and light shafts converted into ADA ramps.

Of note: Peppered throughout the project's footprint are tucked-away spaces for tenants, customers and pedestrians to discover, like an alleyway behind a Hotel Row building.

What's next: More tenant announcements. Then, the developer turns its attention to South Broad Street, most recently a thriving arts district, which will include new (and much-needed) residential options.

Fun fact: Miller's Rex-All, a longtime hoodoo and homeopathic remedy shop on South Broad, is featured on the cover of Paul McCartney's 1999 album "Run Devil Run."

Crews have cleaned up and cleared space on all floors to make way for office and retail space.

Slater Hospitality plans to build two spaces — a diner and cocktail bar — facing the skyline. Rendering: Courtesy of Newport RE

Ceilings in the Hotel Row office space can reach as high as 13 or 15 feet tall. Photo: Thomas Wheatley/Axios

The developer is building a corner park on the property. Rendering: Courtesy of Newport RE

An original safety-deposit vault in 222 Mitchell that Newport plans to incorporate into its leased spaces. Photo: Thomas Wheatley/Axios

Formerly bricked-over arched doorways facing Mitchell Street have been opened. Rendering: Courtesy of Newport RE

The second Slater Hospitality space will overlook City Hall and the Georgia Capitol. Photo: Thomas Wheatley/Axios

Plans call for retail and more than 200,000 square feet of office space. Rendering: Courtesy of Newport RE