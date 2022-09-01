The White House announced it will allocate up to 5,000 monkeypox vaccines specifically for this weekend's Atlanta Black Pride festival.

You can make an appointment here.

Why it matters: Monkeypox infections are seen primarily among men who have sex with men and disproportionately among people of color, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Driving the news: The news is part of the White House's pilot program to earmark vaccines for specific communities that need them most, following some criticism about the early roll-out not reaching the right Americans.

The announcement also includes extra vials for Southern Decadence in New Orleans and Oakland Pride in California.

The big picture: The Fulton County Board of Health said this week that Black people comprise nearly 80% of Fulton residents with monkeypox. As a result of targeted outreach, the county said, it has administered about 70% of its vaccines to people of color so far.

What they're saying: Atlanta Black Pride Weekend organizer Melissa Scott told 11Alive they've already held vaccination clinics leading up to the festival and will have testing and vaccination sites at several of the weekend's events.

Of note: Fulton County will hold another vaccination clinic Saturday from 10am-2pm at the Neighborhood Union Health Center in Atlanta.